Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

