Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

