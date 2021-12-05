Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDEV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 6,978,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

