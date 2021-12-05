Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Major Shareholder Acquires $428,162.14 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 36,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $428,162.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

