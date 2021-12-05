CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $146,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $105.55 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.