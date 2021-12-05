CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $266,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

FAF stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.