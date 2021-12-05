CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST opened at $83.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.