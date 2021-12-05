CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $238,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

