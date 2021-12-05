Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.82

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.82 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 66.34 ($0.87). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 65.84 ($0.86), with a volume of 13,497,590 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.