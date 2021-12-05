Chainlink Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.91 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $19.08 or 0.00038834 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00216124 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

