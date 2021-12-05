Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.35 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $56,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of COP opened at $71.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

