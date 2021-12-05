Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $81,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

