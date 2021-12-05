Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,540 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $46,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 279.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

