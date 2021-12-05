Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

