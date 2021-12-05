Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,234 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $63,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 93.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.