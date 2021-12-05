Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $644.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.