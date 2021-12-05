Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 4.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.56. 8,327,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,144. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.