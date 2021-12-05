Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

