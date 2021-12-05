Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes $930,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,159,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.