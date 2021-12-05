CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHS stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

