Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $42,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

