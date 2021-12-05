Cindicator Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $773,426.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

