Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $826.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

