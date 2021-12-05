Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of KINS Technology Group worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 134.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

KINZ opened at $9.98 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

