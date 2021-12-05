Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 863 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.