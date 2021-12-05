Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

