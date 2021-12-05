Clear Street Markets LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

