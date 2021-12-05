Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $404,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.