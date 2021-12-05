Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 16,332 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

