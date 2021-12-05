Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 90,684 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,684 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altitude Acquisition worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

