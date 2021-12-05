CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

