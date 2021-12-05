CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.67. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Truist upped their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 112.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 833,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,912. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

