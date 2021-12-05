Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,887,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

