Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 30,994 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $252,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.