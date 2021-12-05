Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 450,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

