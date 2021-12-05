Coin98 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90.38 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $437.32 million and approximately $90.38 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

