Comerica Bank Has $451,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.