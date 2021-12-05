Comerica Bank Sells 125,850 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.07 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,810 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

