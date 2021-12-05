Comerica Bank Sells 1,674 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Bristow Group worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

