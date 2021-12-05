Comerica Bank Sells 971 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 in the last 90 days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFS opened at $50.78 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

