Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $195.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $187.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 421,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

