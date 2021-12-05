Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 10,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.