Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 10,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
