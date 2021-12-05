Comparing Kubient (KBNT) & Its Competitors

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kubient to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -3.49 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.86

Kubient’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s rivals have a beta of -11.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 358 1925 2871 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kubient beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

