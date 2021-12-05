Comparing Upstart (UPST) and The Competition

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Upstart to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Upstart alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 2 6 0 2.56 Upstart Competitors 364 1336 1613 58 2.40

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 57.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 214.49 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.47

Upstart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Summary

Upstart beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.