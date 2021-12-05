COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CMPS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. 677,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 4.04. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

