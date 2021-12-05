Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) & Compass (NYSE:COMP) Financial Comparison

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45% Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 133.54%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.34 $7.64 million $0.46 17.61 Compass $3.72 billion 0.98 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass beats Computer Task Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

