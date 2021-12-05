Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.