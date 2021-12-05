Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

