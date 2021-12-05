Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.98. 27,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFF. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

