Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.